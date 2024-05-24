Elon Musk predicts jobs will become ‘kinda like a hobby’

Elon Musk is a notoriously hard worker. At present he’s the CEO of EV maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, founder of satellite venture Starlink and neurotechnology company Neuralink, and the owner of X—the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. But even Musk, who is well-known for sleeping on the floors of his factories in order to get the job done, believes careers will become something of an option in the future thanks to AI. Musk, who is developing his own AI systems both at Tesla and through his 2023 startup xAI, has been vocal about the problems which advanced artificial intelligence could present. But during an appearance at the VivaTech conference in Paris this week, Musk explained that his overall outlook on the technology is generally positive and could shift the future of work. “In a benign scenario probably none of us will have a job,” he said. “But in that benign scenario there will be universal high income—not universal base income—[and] there will be no shortage of goods or services.” Musk, currently worth $187 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, added that he generally believes a “benign” scenario will arise out of the huge investment into artificial intelligence. “I think the benign scenario is probably the most likely—probably 80% likely if you ask my opinion. The question will not be one of lacking goods or services,” he said. “Everyone will have access to as much in the way of goods and services as they would like.

