US to Invest $50 Million in Securing Hospitals Against Cyber Threats

The US government’s Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) this week announced a $50 million cybersecurity effort to help IT teams better secure hospital environments against cyberattacks. According to ARPA-H, the large number of internet-connected devices in health facilities makes it difficult to advance cybersecurity tools in the health sector, exposing hospitals and other health organizations to cyberattacks. The new program, called Universal PatchinG and Remediation for Autonomous DEfense (UPGRADE), aims to proactively identify vulnerabilities in digital hospital environments and facilitate the automatic procurement or development of patches, as well as their testing and deployment.

