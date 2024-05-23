Rockwell Automation Urges Customers to Disconnect ICS From Internet

Rockwell Automation has issued a security notice urging customers to ensure that their industrial control systems (ICS) are not connected to the internet and exposed to cyber threats. The company is concerned about potential attacks “due to heightened geopolitical tensions and adversarial cyber activity globally”. Users should never configure their assets to be directly connected to the public-facing internet if not specifically designed for public internet connectivity. “Removing that connectivity as a proactive step reduces attack surface and can immediately reduce exposure to unauthorized and malicious cyber activity from external threat actors,” Rockwell said.

