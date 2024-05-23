OpenAI Strikes a Deal to License News Corp Content

News Corp, the Murdoch-owned empire of publications like The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post, announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to a deal with OpenAI to share its content to train and service artificial intelligence chatbots. News Corp said the multiyear agreement would allow OpenAI to use current and archived news content from News Corp’s major news outlets, including brands in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia as well as MarketWatch and Barron’s. The agreement does not include content from News Corp’s other businesses, such as its digital real estate services or HarperCollins. “We believe an historic agreement will set new standards for veracity, for virtue and for value in the digital age,” Robert Thomson, the chief executive of News Corp, said in a statement. He described OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, as “principled partners” who “understand the commercial and social significance of journalists and journalism.” Mr. Altman described the partnership as “a proud moment for journalism and technology.” The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal reported the agreement could be worth as much as $250 million over five years, citing unnamed sources. A News Corp spokesman declined to comment on the reporting.

