OpenAI may be moving away from numbers in the way it names its next generation artificial intelligence models, at least that’s the suggestion from a recent presentation in Paris. During a demonstration of ChatGPT Voice at the VivaTech conference, OpenAI’s Head of Developer Experience Romain Huet showed a slide revealing the potential growth of AI models over the coming few years and GPT-5 was not on it. It showed the GPT-3-era, the GPT-4-era and “today” sitting between it and GPT-Next. While I doubt the next generation model will carry that moniker, it is a hint that the company is moving away from GPT-5 as a brand. This also matches the fact CEO Sam Altman has been cagey in recent interviews over when the model will come out. In the world of artificial intelligence naming is still a messy business as companies seek to stand out from the crowd while also maintaining their hacker credentials. We have Grok, a chatbot from xAI and Groq, a new inference engine that is also a chatbot. Then we have OpenAI with ChatGPT, Sora, Voice Engine, DALL-E and more. OpenAI started to make its mark with the release of GPT-3 and then ChatGPT. This model was a step change over anything we’d seen before, particularly in conversation and there has been near exponential progress since that point. With GPT-4 we saw a model with the first hints of multimodality and improved reasoning and everyone expected GPT-5 to follow the same path — but then a small team at OpenAI trained GPT-4o and everything changed.

Full report : Is OpenAI scrapping GPT-5? Slide suggests a move away from numbers.