Russia Starts Tactical Nuclear Drills, in a Warning to Ukraine’s Allies

Russia sent a pointed reminder on Tuesday that it could use battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine. They released videos of its forces beginning exercises to practice their use of nuclear weapons. The Russian Defense Ministry said the exercises in the videos, carried out near Ukraine, were aimed at preparing the force for the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons. The exercises were the clearest warning yet from Russia that it might use nuclear weapons in the course of its war against Ukraine.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/21/world/europe/russia-tactical-nuclear-exercise.html