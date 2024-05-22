OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Norway, Ireland, Spain to Recognize Palestinian State

Global Risk, News Briefs / by

Norway, Ireland and Spain will formally recognise Palestine as a state next week for the sake of “peace in the Middle East.“ Israel immediately announced it was recalling its envoys to Ireland and Norway for “urgent consultations.” The Israeli foreign ministry said that “recognising a Palestinian state risks turning you into a pawn in the hands of Iran and Hamas”, adding the move would “only fuel extremism and instability.”  Hamas called the decision by the three European countries an “important step.”

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/22/norway-will-recognise-palestinian-state-pm-says

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.