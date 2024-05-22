Norway, Ireland, Spain to Recognize Palestinian State

Norway, Ireland and Spain will formally recognise Palestine as a state next week for the sake of “peace in the Middle East.“ Israel immediately announced it was recalling its envoys to Ireland and Norway for “urgent consultations.” The Israeli foreign ministry said that “recognising a Palestinian state risks turning you into a pawn in the hands of Iran and Hamas”, adding the move would “only fuel extremism and instability.” Hamas called the decision by the three European countries an “important step.”

