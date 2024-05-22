No Gaza Aid Delivered Through U.S.-Built Pier Has Been Distributed, Pentagon Says

None of the food and supplies that has entered the Gaza Strip through a U.S.-built temporary pier in its first five days of operation has been distributed to Palestinians by aid organizations. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, said that 569 metric tons of aid had made it onto Gaza’s shore but that those supplies had yet to be parceled out by humanitarian organizations. General Ryder also said that after discussions with Israel and the United Nations, alternative routes for the safe movement of staff and cargo had been established. The aid is now being taken to warehouses for further distribution, he said. They anticipate that assistance will be distributed in the coming days.

