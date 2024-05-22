Magic Editor starts rolling out to older Google phones as it expands past Pixel 8

Last month, Google Photos announced that it would be making Magic Editor and other AI-powered tools free for all Android and iOS users. There are some constraints, but this is now starting to roll out for Pixel owners. Magic Editor launched with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to let you move, resize, or erase parts of a photo, as well as apply “contextual presets”: Sky, Golden hour, and Stylized. When you go to edit an image, there is a pulsating Magic Editor button in the bottom-left corner to get started. You “tap, circle, or brush to select,” while zooming in helps you pick out things. Going forward, all Google Photos for Android and iOS users will get 10 Magic Editor library saves per month. To make more edits, you need a Google One Premium (2+TB) plan or “be a Pixel user.” In terms of hardware requirements on Android, it’s OS 8.0+, 4+GB of RAM, and a 64-bit chipset. Meanwhile, the following AI tools will also be going free for all Google Photos users:

Magic Eraser

Unblur

Sky suggestions

Color pop

HDR effect for photos & videos

Portrait blur

Portrait light: Add light/Balance light features in the Portrait light tool

Cinematic photos

Styles in collage editor

Video effects

Google last month said it would start rolling out on May 15 and there are now some reports of it going live for Pixel owners. The rollout will take place “over the coming months.” These tools previously required a Google One subscription, with the company making other changes like dropping VPN by Google One in June.

