AI Companies Make Fresh Safety Promise at Seoul Summit, Nations Agree to Align Work on Risks

Leading artificial intelligence companies made a fresh pledge at the AI Seoul Summit to develop AI safely, while world leaders agreed to build a network of publicly backed safety institutes to advance research and testing of the technology. Google, Meta and OpenAI were among these companies. The companies present vowed to ensure the safety of their most advanced AI models with promises of accountable governance and public transparency. The Seoul meeting comes as some of those companies roll out the latest versions of their AI models. This week’s meeting is just one of a slew of efforts on AI governance.

