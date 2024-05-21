Sony’s careful robot is learning how to perform microsurgeries

A robot just performed microsurgery on a corn kernel, which could change the game for precision surgeries. Sony has unveiled a prototype of a microsurgery assistance robot which can support surgeons operating on extremely small tissues, nerves, and veins. The compact creation includes a miniature automatic instrument exchange, designed to reduce the number of interruptions and delays during surgery. The robot’s precision control is further boosted by a lightweight, highly sensitive control device which reflects the delicate movements of human fingertips. The prototype is also equipped with 1.3-type 4K OLED Microdisplays, that let operators view high-definition images of the targeted area, and closely monitor movement of surgical instruments. The prototype, tested by Aichi Medical University in Japan, is still at development stage and cannot yet be sold or offered, but Sony hopes that in the future, it can will improve microsurgery accuracy and effectiveness and provide assistance amid staff shortages currently faced by healthcare systems around the globe.

