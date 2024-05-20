The robots are coming

On a sunny, balmy Tuesday in late April, a line of cars formed outside a military proving ground near Kyiv, their passengers eager to catch a glimpse of the future of warfare. As the drivers waited to enter, hosts of maybugs swarmed overhead. Above them buzzed bigger, robotic competitors: military drones crisscrossing the sky. The grounds were full of techies and soldiers, gathering on a field scarred by Russia’s foiled assault on Kyiv to test-drive their latest innovations. Among them was a Ukrainian startup called Swarmer. Registered in Delaware and with offices in Romania and Poland, it had something special to demo: drones that use artificial intelligence to work together as a coordinated swarm. It took about 20 minutes for Swarmer’s team of five engineers to prepare the drones for their mission: to find and destroy two targets hidden somewhere in the field. Usually, drones need pilots equipped with video-game-style controllers and goggles to see through their cameras. For this test, Yaroslav Sherstyuk, a former Ukrainian army officer, planned to run three reconnaissance drones and two larger bombers. “I will be in charge,” Sherstyuk said. “But that only takes pushing three buttons.” He indicated the targets on a map, pushed start and leaned back in his chair. Two reconnaissance drones zoomed off. “Each of them decided on the best trajectory on their own, based on a possible terrain relief or other possible obstacles we pointed out on the map,” said Sherstyuk, watching their progress on his screen. The two bombers followed. Only the last, small drone stayed back. The bombers found their targets. Sherstyuk approved the attack, then hopped on a phone call with his son while the drones carried out the strike. The last drone whirred forward. “It’s checking whether the bombers destroyed the target,” Sherstyuk said. “Command usually demands destruction or damage confirmation, so it’s doing that.”

