Zelenskyy in Kharkiv as Ukraine Claims to Partially Halt Russia’s Offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has traveled to the city of Kharkiv and said the situation in the northeast is “under control” after the military managed to partially halt a Russian advance. The Ukrainian army said it had slowed down Russian troops during what has been described as one of the most grueling phases of the war. NATO commander General Christopher Cavoli said, “The Russians don’t have the numbers necessary to do a strategic breakthrough.” The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement that the military had managed to prevent Russian plans “to penetrate deeper into the town of Volchansk and gain a foothold there”.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/16/zelenskyy-in-kharkiv-as-ukraine-claims-to-partially-halt-russias-offensive