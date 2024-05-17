Woman Accused of Helping North Korean IT Workers Infiltrate Hundreds of US Firms

The US government has announced charges, seizures, arrests and rewards as part of an effort to disrupt a scheme in which North Korean IT workers infiltrated hundreds of companies and earned millions of dollars for North Korea. These workers stole the identities of people living in the United States and leveraged them to get jobs at more than 300 companies. This allowed them not only to earn significant amounts of money for North Korea, but also to obtain valuable access to information and networks. They earned at least $6.8 million, and even attempted to obtain jobs at two US government agencies.

