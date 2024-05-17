Nissan Data Breach Impacts 53,000 Employees

Nissan North America determined recently that a ransomware attack launched last year resulted in the personal information of employees getting compromised. An initial investigation of the attack showed that the files potentially accessed by the hackers only contained business information. However, in late February 2024, Nissan determined that the compromised files did include personal information, mainly related to current and former employees, including names and social security numbers. They said just over 53,000 individuals are impacted by the data breach.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/nissan-data-breach-impacts-53000-employees/