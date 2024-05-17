Google has announced improved security features and AI-powered protections in Android 15, meant to keep users safe from fraud and malware. Play Protect, which scans 200 billion Android apps every day, and which was recently enhanced with real-time code scanning, is getting live threat detection, to expand its on-device AI capabilities and prevent fraud and abuse. When detecting anomalous behavior, Google Play Protect can send the suspicious application to Google to be reviewed, and will warn the user or disable the application if the malicious behavior is confirmed. The live threat detection will be rolling out later this year to Google Pixel users.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/android-15-brings-improved-fraud-and-malware-protections/