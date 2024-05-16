Google unveils Veo, a high-definition AI video generator that may rival Sora

On Tuesday at Google I/O 2024, Google announced Veo, a new AI video-synthesis model that can create HD videos from text, image, or video prompts, similar to OpenAI’s Sora. It can generate 1080p videos lasting over a minute and edit videos from written instructions, but it has not yet been released for broad use. Veo reportedly includes the ability to edit existing videos using text commands, maintain visual consistency across frames, and generate video sequences lasting up to and beyond 60 seconds from a single prompt or a series of prompts that form a narrative. The company says it can generate detailed scenes and apply cinematic effects such as time-lapses, aerial shots, and various visual styles. Since the launch of DALL-E 2 in April 2022, we’ve seen a parade of new image synthesis and video synthesis models that aim to allow anyone who can type a written description to create a detailed image or video. While neither technology has been fully refined, both AI image and video generators have been steadily growing more capable. In February, we covered a preview of OpenAI’s Sora video generator, which many at the time believed represented the best AI video synthesis the industry could offer. It impressed Tyler Perry enough that he put his film studio expansions on hold. However, so far, OpenAI has not provided general access to the tool—instead, it has limited its use to a select group of testers. Now, Google’s Veo appears at first glance to be capable of video-generation feats similar to Sora. We have not tried it ourselves, so we can only go by the cherry-picked demonstration videos the company has provided on its website. That means anyone viewing them should take Google’s claims with a huge grain of salt, because the generation results may not be typical. Veo’s example videos include a cowboy riding a horse, a fast-tracking shot down a suburban street, kebabs roasting on a grill, a time-lapse of a sunflower opening, and more. Conspicuously absent are any detailed depictions of humans, which have historically been tricky for AI image and video models to generate without obvious deformations.

