Is the US Shipping Weapons to Israel Tacit Support for its War on Gaza?

Two United States officials confirm that its latest weapons aid package for Israel, worth approximately $1bn, has been moved to the congressional review process. Last week, Biden had ordered the pause of a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel over concerns that they would be deployed by Israel during a land invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Nevertheless, the approved shipment, which includes tank rounds, mortars and armored tactical vehicles, appears to reinforce comments by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday, suggesting that the paused shipment of the 2,000 pound bombs was more about their potential for significant fatalities rather than any concerns over Israel’s intent to launch a land assault on Rafah.

