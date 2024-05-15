President Joe Biden has slapped major new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, advanced batteries, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment, increasing friction between the world’s two largest economies. China’s Ministry of Commerce said Beijing was opposed to the tariff hikes by the United States and would take measures to defend its interests. Biden will keep tariffs put in place by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump while ratcheting up others. Biden has said he wants to win this era of competition with China but not to launch a trade war. He has worked in recent months to ease tensions in one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2024/5/14/biden-slaps-new-tariffs-on-chinese-imports-ratcheting-trade-war