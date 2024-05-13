Ukraine’s Military Chief Admits ‘Difficult Situation’ in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine’s military chief has admitted his forces are facing a “difficult situation” in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, where thousands of people have fled their homes as Russian forces continue to advance. The intense battles have forced at least one Ukrainian unit to withdraw, leaving behind more land to Russian forces across less defended settlements in the so-called contested “grey zone” along the Russian border. Heavy fighting raged Sunday along the northeast front line, where Russian forces attacked 27 settlements in 24 hours. The Russian Ministry of Defence said Sunday that its forces had captured four villages on the border in addition to the five villages reported to have been seized on Saturday. Ukraine’s leadership has not confirmed Moscow’s gains. By intensifying battles in what was previously a static patch of the front line, Russian forces threaten to pin Ukrainian forces in the northeast while carrying out intense battles farther south.

