FBCS Collection Agency Data Breach Impacts 2.7 Million

Debt collection agency Financial Business and Consumer Solutions (FBCS) says the personal information of 2.7 million was impacted in the recent data breach. FBCS revealed that it has identified 724,000 affected individuals. The compromised personal information includes names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and account information. FBCS says it secured the impacted systems immediately after identifying the incident in late February, and that it started notifying the impacted individuals of the incident starting early April.

