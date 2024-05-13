Blinken Says U.S. Has Not Ruled Out Withholding More Military Aid From Israel

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken stated that the United States has not ruled out withholding more military support to Israel’s campaign against Hamas if Israel undertakes a major attack on Rafah. Last week, the White House imposed a delay on the delivery of 3,500 bombs out of concern over the potential harm to civilians in Rafah. The State Department sent a report to Congress raising “substantial questions” regarding Israel’s efforts to protect civilians in Gaza. The report raised the prospect that Israel may have violated international laws, but avoided conclusions about any specific episodes.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/12/world/middleeast/us-military-aid-israel-blinken.html