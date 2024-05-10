Tech Titans, Startups Bet Big Bucks on AI’s Future

Tech giants and startups are investing billions in AI infrastructure, training and development, with Microsoft planning a $3.3 billion AI data center in Wisconsin, startup Atlan raising $105 million for its AI-ready data stack, and Mistral AI seeking funds at a $6 billion valuation for open-source language models, underscoring the high stakes in the race to harness AI’s transformative potential and reshape industries. Microsoft has announced a $3.3 billion investment to establish a data hub in Wisconsin designed to educate employees and manufacturers on optimizing AI use. The company said the tech giant plans to generate 2,300 union construction jobs and 2,000 permanent positions through its new center. The center will also train approximately 100,000 workers in Wisconsin on generative AI by 2030, collaborating with United Way Wisconsin, United Way Racine and other local partners. Additionally, Microsoft intends to establish a lab at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to assist companies and manufacturers in integrating AI into their operations. “Wisconsin has a rich and storied legacy of innovation and ingenuity in manufacturing,” Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft, said in a news release. “We will use the power of AI to help advance the next generation of manufacturing companies, skills and jobs in Wisconsin and across the country. This is what a big company can do to build a strong foundation for every medium, small and start-up company and non-profit everywhere.” The new center is part of a growing wave of large-scale investments in AI infrastructure and training. “Assuming the infrastructure gets built, companies would have access to more advanced AI capabilities,” tech analyst Vaclav Vincalek told PYMNTS. “For example, more sophisticated machine learning algorithms can help analyze larger and larger datasets in shorter time frames. Or improved natural language processing to actually better serve customers with AI.” Microsoft is trying to stay ahead in the AI race, Vincalek noted. “It seems to release ‘major’ AI announcements every week and most are just news fodder,” he added. “$3.3 billion isn’t a small sum, but right now it’s just a number. Same thing when Google announced its billions in AI investments two weeks ago. The large corporations want to be seen as the AI company, but I wouldn’t be banking on any one company right now until we see tangible results that positively impact business operations.”

