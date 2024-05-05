OODA Loop

Xi Visits Europe, Seeking Strategic Opportunity

On his first visit to Europe in five years, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, appears intent on seizing opportunities to loosen the continent’s bonds with the United States and forge a world freed of American dominance. The Chinese leader has chosen three countries to visit, France, Serbia and Hungary, that to varying degrees embrace Beijing’s push for a new global order. For Europe, the visit will test its delicate balancing act between China and the United States and will no doubt be seen in Washington as a none-too-subtle effort by Mr. Xi to divide Western allies. 

