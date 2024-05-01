China’s Biggest Military Reorg In A Decade

Bloomberg is reporting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered what amounts to the biggest reorganization of the nation’s military since 2015 in a move that affects the force in charge of capabilities including aeronautics and cyber warfare.

Observation/Orientation: China is terminating the Strategic Support Force, which was created 8 years ago to enhance capabilities in space, cyber, propaganda and electronic warfare. A new branch is being created for Information Support. It will include new space forces and cyber forces.