China’s Biggest Military Reorg In A Decade

Bloomberg is reporting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered what amounts to the biggest reorganization of the nation’s military since 2015 in a move that affects the force in charge of capabilities including aeronautics and cyber warfare. 

Observation/Orientation: China is terminating the Strategic Support Force, which was created 8 years ago to enhance capabilities in space, cyber, propaganda and electronic warfare. A new branch is being created for Information Support. It will include new space forces and cyber forces.

