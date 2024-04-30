Is mysterious ΑΙ ‘gpt2-chatbot’ OpenAI’s next upgrade in disguise?

The internet is buzzing after a mysterious artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot appeared on a popular website used for testing open large language models (LLMs) with no information or documentation as to its creator. Users began to notice the new chatbot “gpt2-chatbot” on April 29, listed on the website “LMSYS Chat,” which allows users to begin chatting with any open, available AI chatbot all in one spot. The AI community on X has already taken notice, commenting that the model is “really good” and shows both advanced reasoning skills, “but it also gets notoriously challenging AI questions right with a much more impressive tone.” Another user responded by saying that the model was able to answer a riddle that “few” AI models have been able to get right. Other X users have rounded up particularly developed skills of gpt2-chatbot, which include a more “humanlike” tone and mathematical competency — a known challenge of popular chatbots like ChatGPT, coding and ASCII skills. While there is no information as to who created the bot, already users have began to speculate from where it could have originated. At the moment, the two running theories are that the mysterious ‘gpt2-chatbot’ is either an undercover release of OpenAI’s highly anticipated GPT-5 that has been released early so that it can benchmark the model, or its OpenAI’s GPT-2 from 2019 that is now fine tuned with more current assistant datasets. The theory that this model is a secret early release of a more advanced OpenAI model is due to users’ claims of “absolutely superb” overall output performance; from formatting and structure to overall comprehension. Some users have claimed to have asked the chatbot who created it, to which the model responded that it was created by OpenAI.

