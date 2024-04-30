CISA Rolls Out New Guidelines to Mitigate AI Risks to US Critical Infrastructure

The US government’s cybersecurity agency CISA has rolled out a series of guidelines to increase the safety and security of critical infrastructure against AI-related threats. The new guidelines categorize AI risks into three types, the utilization of AI in attacks on infrastructure, targeted assaults on AI systems themselves, and failures in AI design and implementation that could harm infrastructure operations.

The CISA guidelines advocate for a mitigation strategy that has four parts. The strategy centers on an organizational culture around AI risk management. The guidelines also call for a focus on mapping where organizations develop an understanding of each entity’s AI usage context and risk profile to establish effective risk evaluation and mitigation efforts. CISA is also pushing for the implementation of systems to assess, analyze and continuously monitor AI risks and their impacts.

