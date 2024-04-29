Researchers at Microsoft Threat Intelligence have issued a warning that Russian state-sponsored hackers have been targeting Windows users with a custom tool used to steal credentials and even install backdoors. The hackers are known to be affiliated with Military Unit 26165, which is part of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency. Microsoft said that it has seen Forest Blizzard/APT 28 using the post-exploitation tool, dubbed GooseEgg, against government, education and transport sector organizations in the U.S., Western Europe, and Ukraine.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywinder/2024/04/28/microsoft-warns-windows-users-of-ongoing-russian-hack-attack/?ss=cybersecurity&sh=49fdf5854fb0