Xi and Blinken Trade Small Nods Over a Large Gap

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with China’s leader, Xi Jinping in Beijing. It was the latest effort by the rivals to keep communications open even as disputes escalate over trade, national security and geopolitical frictions. Officials in both countries said they had made progress on a few smaller, pragmatic fronts, including setting up the first U.S.-China talks on artificial intelligence in the coming weeks. But on fundamental strategic issues, each side held little hope of moving the other, and they appeared wary of the possibility of sliding into further conflict. China has accused the United States of working to stifle its technological progress and encircle Chinese interests in the Pacific. The Biden administration is deeply concerned that cheap Chinese exports are endangering U.S. jobs, and is threatening more sanctions on China if Beijing does not roll back its support of Russia in its war in Ukraine.

