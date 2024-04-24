Kenya: Floods cause widespread devastation in Nairobi

Heavy rain has caused widespread flooding in Nairobi, Kenya, turning roads into rivers and forcing residents to seek refuge on rooftops. Nairobi county official Edwin Sifuna described the situation as reaching extreme levels, with footage showing entire neighborhoods submerged. The flooding has led to at least 32 deaths and displaced over 40,000 people across the country, overwhelming emergency services. Residents, including those in the Mathare slum, have been stranded, with major highways submerged and traffic jams reported. In neighboring areas, such as Yatta, a police helicopter rescued a stranded five-year-old boy. The flooding has also affected wider East Africa, with nearly 100,000 displaced in Burundi and at least 58 deaths in Tanzania due to heavy rain.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-68888110