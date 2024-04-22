Why is Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi Visiting Pakistan?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is in Pakistan on a three-day trip to discuss regional and bilateral relations. Raisi is scheduled to hold talks with top Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the two neighbors seek to mend ties after tit-for-tat missile attacks in January. Mosharraf Zaidi, a partner at advisory services firm Tabadlab and former adviser to the Foreign Ministry, told Al Jazeera in a written statement that Raisi’s trip is “an effort to secure an expression of support from Islamabad and Rawalpindi [military leadership] for Iran – as it stumbles deeper into a dangerous conflict with Israel”.

