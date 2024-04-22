Cannes Hospital Cancels Medical Procedures Following Cyberattack

Cannes Hospital Centre – Simone Veil (CHC-SV) fell victim to a cyberattack last week. Due to this attack, the healthcare organization shut down its systems to contain the attack, which forced employees to turn to pen and paper to continue providing services to patients. CHC-SV says it is making all the efforts to ensure that it can provide the full range of care across its fields of activity, adding that it has been working with regional healthcare entities to redirect patients based on their needs.

