Russia doesn’t have Capability to Knock Ukraine out of War: Ex-US Commander

Ben Hodges, who led US forces in Europe, says Western powers should overcome their fears of supporting Ukraine towards victory. He stated that the worst-case scenario for Ukraine is for Western powers to “keep doing what we’re doing, exactly right now”. Hodges described the administration of US President Joe Biden as “unduly scared”. “They think that if Ukraine liberates Crimea, that will lead to the collapse of the regime [of Russian president Vladimir Putin], or that Putin will think he has no choice but to use a nuclear weapon to prevent that from happening,” said Hodges. Hodges wishes for the collapse of the Putin regime and believes these fears are false.

