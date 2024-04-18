How Automation And Real, Human-To-Human Collaboration Go Hand-In-Hand In The Working World

Since generative AI burst onto the scene, much of the discussion around AI and automation in general seems to be focused on how it can eliminate the human element from the working world. Look deeper, however, and it’s apparent that this actually isn’t the case. When done properly, partnering with AI automation can become a distinct competitive advantage for your organization — in large part, because it enables stronger human-to-human collaboration than in the past. Rather than eliminating opportunities for actual human collaboration, automation and the human element can go hand in hand to make your work more successful than ever. Automation and other AI tools should never be viewed as a way to replace your human collaborators. Rather, they should be understood as tools to help you unlock the full potential of your other collaborative partnerships. This isn’t something new or groundbreaking. Back in 2018, before the hype of generative AI took off, a Harvard Business Review study of 1,500 companies that had already begun using AI reported: “Firms achieve the most significant performance improvements when humans and machines work together. Through such collaborative intelligence, humans and AI actively enhance each other’s complementary strengths: the leadership, teamwork, creativity, and social skills of the former, and the speed, scalability, and quantitative capabilities of the latter. […] Business requires both kinds of capabilities.” With this in mind, be wary of using automation as an excuse to eliminate an existing human partnership. Instead, consider how automation can strengthen or improve the partnership to help it better deliver on your strategic goals. Losing the human element that only exists in strategic partnerships will do your business a disservice in the long term. You want automation and human partners to work together — not against each other.

