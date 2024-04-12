U.S. Sends a Top General to Israel Amid Fears of Iranian Strikes

The United States dispatched its top military commander for the Middle East to Israel on Thursday as diplomats sought to avert a wider war. Iran’s leaders have repeatedly vowed to punish Israel for an April 1 strike in Syria that killed several senior Iranian commanders. Israel has put its military on alert, and Mr. Biden said on Wednesday that Iran was threatening a “significant” attack. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the American commander, will coordinate with Israel on what is widely expected to be imminent retaliatory action by Iran.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/11/world/middleeast/israel-iran-hamas-strikes.html