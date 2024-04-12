North Korea’s Kim says ‘Now is Time to be Prepared for War’: State media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says now is the time to be more prepared for war than ever as he visited the country’s main military university, state media reported. North Korea has, in recent months, stepped up its accusations against South Korea and its ally, the United States, for what it called provoking military tensions by conducting “war maneuvers” and holding military drills with greater intensity and scale. In March, Kim also ordered heightened war preparations after inspecting troops at a major military operations base in the country’s west. Kim said, if provoked, North Korea will “deal a death blow to the enemy without hesitation by mobilizing all means in its possession”.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/11/north-koreas-kim-says-now-is-time-to-be-prepared-for-war-state-media