UN says 38 dead, including children, as migrant boat sinks off Djibouti

At least 38 migrants and refugees have died after their boat sank off of the coast of Djibouti. The International Organization for Migration said that at least six other are missing and presumed dead, and that 22 survivors are being assisted by IOM representatives in Djibouti.

This event adds to nearly 1,000 people who have been recorded to have gone missing or died after embarking on the Eastern Route since 2014, according to the IOM. The Eastern Route takes migrants from Ethiopia, Somalia and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa through Yemen to other Arab countries in the region. The route continues to see an increase in migrant journeys despite the dangers. In February, the agency reported that nearly 400,000 migrant movements were recorded across the Eastern Route in 2023.

