Cybercriminal Adoption of Browser Fingerprinting

Browser fingerprinting uses a variety of client-side checks to establish browser identities, which can then be used to detect bots or other undesirable web traffic. Browser fingerprinting is used by many legitimate providers to detect bots misusing their services and other suspicious activity, but phishing site authors have also realized its benefits and are using the technique to avoid automated systems that might flag their website as phishing. The threat actors are able to conceal phishing content through browser fingerprinting. For example, Fortra has observed threat actors using browser fingerprinting to bypass the Google Ad review process.

