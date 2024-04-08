Biden and Japan’s Leader Look to Bind Ties to Outlast Them Both

When President Biden and Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, meet this week, the leaders are expected to discuss ways to entrench their countries’ alliance so it remains strong even if they are no longer around to nurture it. The leaders are expected to talk about closer military cooperation between U.S. forces based in Japan and their Japanese counterparts; collaborations on artificial intelligence, space technology and semiconductors; and the potential for Japan to make and export more weapons to the United States.

