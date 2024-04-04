City of Hope, a cancer treatment and research center has begun notifying over 800,000 individuals that their personal and health information was compromised in a dat breach. The National Cancer Institute- designated comprehensive cancer center is based in Duarte, California, but has a network of clinical practice locations and offices throughout the country. The data breach occurred between September 19 and October 12, 2023.

In the time frame, an unauthorized third-party accessed a subset of City of Hope systems and copied field containing the affected individual’s information. The data includes names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, driver’s license numbers, ID numbers, Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, credit card details, health insurance information, and medical information. The is not an indication of any identity theft or fraud that has occurred as a result of the incident.

Immediately after the incident, the cancer center took steps to contain it and notified law enforcement and regulatory agencies. The cancer center also retained a cybersecurity firm to improve the security of its systems.

Read More: US Cancer Center Data Breach Impacting 800,000