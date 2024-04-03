US, EU to Use AI to Seek Alternate Chemicals for Making Chips

The European Union and the US plan to enlist artificial intelligence in the search for replacements to so-called forever chemicals that are prevalent in semiconductor manufacturing, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg. The pledge forms part of the conclusions to this week’s joint US-EU Trade and Technology Council taking place in Leuven, Belgium. “We plan to continue working to identify research cooperation opportunities on alternatives to the use of per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) in chips,” the statement says. “For example, we plan to explore the use of AI capacities and digital twins to accelerate the discovery of suitable materials to replace PFAS in semiconductor manufacturing,” it says. PFAS, sometimes known as forever chemicals, have been at the center of concerns over pollution in both the US and Europe. They have a wide range of industrial applications but also show up in our bodies, in food and water supplies, and — as their moniker suggests — they don’t break down for a very long time.

