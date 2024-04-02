Sprawling Sellafield Nuclear Waste Site Prosecuted for Cybersecurity Failings

Sellafield Ltd, the managing company of Sellafield nuclear site, will be prosecuted by the UK’s independent nuclear safety regulator for alleged cybersecurity offenses. The alleged infractions were garnered over a four-year period from 2019 to 2023, however, the regulator stated that there is nothing to suggest that public safety has been compromised over the information technology security offenses.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation did not provide comment regarding the specific issues or the legal proceedings. Sellafield Ltd’s cybersecurity issues were also addressed in the Chief Nuclear Inspector’s annual report on the country’s nuclear industry last September. The Guardian also released a report in December that stated that APTs backed by Russia and China have been breaching the Sellafield’s IT systems as far back as 2015. A nuclear reactor is located on the Sellafield grounds and it is Europe’s largest nuclear site. It has been closed since 2003, however, it is considered to be one of the most hazardous and complex nuclear sites in the world. This is most likely why the cyber issues of this company are of great concern.

