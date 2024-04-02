AT&T data leaked: 73 million customers affected

AT&T has confirmed that the data that was leaked on the dark web two weeks ago contains AT&T data-specific fields. The company is reaching out to affected customers and is offering credit monitoring services.

The leaked date contains the data of approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders. The information leaked includes full names, email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, dates of birth, AT&T account numbers and passwords. Not every record leaked includes all of the types of data. The data appears to be from 2019 or earlier and doesn’t include call history or financial information.

