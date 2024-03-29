Elon Musk Makes Grok AI Available to All Paying X Subscribers: What to Know

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI’s latest Grok-1.5 chatbot will be available on his social media platform X next week, the billionaire said in a post on X on Friday. “Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now,” Musk added. Grok-1.5, the enhanced version of its chatbot Grok, will be made available to early testers and existing Grok users on X in the coming days, xAI said in a statement on Thursday. Elon Musk is making his company’s Grok artificial intelligence chatbot available to more people who pay a monthly subscription for X, his social media network. In a statement published on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk said he intends to make Grok available to all premium subscribers of the social media site who pay $8 per month. Previously, Grok access had been limited to subscribers who pay $16 per month for X’s premium plus subscription, which removes ads from parts of the website, among other benefits. The move is the latest way Musk appears to be ramping up his competition against AI companies, OpenAI in particular. Musk has a long history of both supporting the technology and warning of its destructive possibilities. In February, Musk sued OpenAI, which he had initially helped to found, accusing the company of breach of contract. In the suit, he said OpenAI was intended to be an open-source, “non-profit lab that would try to catch up to Google in the race for AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), but it would be the opposite of Google.” Instead, OpenAI has become one of the hottest AI companies in the world, and charges $20 per month for access to advanced versions of its popular ChatGPT technology. In the meantime, Musk has been investing heavily in a competing AI called Grok. The technology, which he said is part of a new effort announced last year called xAI. Grok is currently built into Musk’s X social network, which he bought in 2022 for more than $44 billion.

