China has spoken out after accusations from the US and UK that it is responsible for a state hacking operation that targeted millions of people in Western countries. A foreign ministry spokesperson called for Washington and others to stop their own cyber attacks and accused them of political manipulation. The spokesperson added that Britain’s evidence for the hacking was inadequate.

The UK announced on Monday that two Chinese nationals and a company will face sanctions for the hackings. The government alleges they are associated with the cyber espionage group Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31). The sanctions will freeze assets, barring UK citizens and businesses from handling their funds and resources. A travel ban will also prevent three from entering or remaining in the UK. Later on Monday, the US charged seven Chinese nationals, who it alleged worked for APT31. They were charged with enacting a widespread cyber attack campaign. They are accused of ties to a hacking operation that existed and ran for 14 years.

Read More: China hits out at US and UK over cyber hack claims