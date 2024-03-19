Chinese APT Hacks 48 Government Organizations

An advanced persistent threat (APT) actor likely operating on behalf of the Chinese government has compromised dozens of foreign government entities worldwide, Trend Micro reports. Referred to as Earth Krahang, the hacking group appears linked to Earth Lusca, which is believed to be a penetration team within the Chinese company I-Soon. Earth Krahang, Trend Micro says, is focused on cyber espionage, and is believed to have compromised at least 70 organizations across 23 different countries, mainly in Asia and America, but also in Europe and Africa. Victims include government entities, foreign affairs ministries, and organizations in the education, telecommunications, logistics, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, military, and other sectors.

