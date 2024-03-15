US Senate Leader Chuck Schumer Calls for New Israel Elections Amid Gaza War

The top legislator in the United States Senate, Chuck Schumer, has offered his most strident criticism of Israel since the war in Gaza began. Schumer has called for Israel to hold elections to replace Netanyahu and said the prime minister had “lost his way” in his pursuit of “political survival”. President Joe Biden and other prominent US leaders have largely been circumspect in their criticism of Israel’s military campaign. The US is a longtime ally of Israel, and it contributes approximately $3.8bn in aid to the country every year. Still, Schumer’s words, and more vocal criticisms from Biden himself, have signaled a shift in the approach Democratic leadership is taking towards Israel, amid mounting public pressure to seek a permanent ceasefire.

