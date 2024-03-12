Ukrainian drones and missiles strike Russian oil refineries

Ukraine has completed drone and missile strikes against Russia, igniting two oil refineries in the process. The attacks occurred overnight and some of them reached deep into Russian territory. The strikes hit refineries in towns hundreds of miles apart in the Oryol and Nizhny Novgorod regions. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine and Russia have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, troop concentrations and military installations in the war that has lasted more than two-years. Kyiv has concentrated attacks on Russian refineries and energy facilities in the recent months. This operation saw at least 25 drones and seven missiles launched, targeting Moscow, Leningrad, Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Tula, and Oryol. Meanwhile, Russian forces bombed a five-story residential building in the eastern city of Kupiansk and four people were injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv on Monday.

