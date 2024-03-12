First aid ship to Gaza sets off from Cyprus

A ship carrying almost 200 tons of food is heading to Gaza after departing a port in Cyprus early on Tuesday. This ship is functioning in a pilot project to open a new sea route of aid to the population in Gaza on the edge of famine. The charity ship Open Arms sailed out of Larnaca port in Cyprus towing a barge containing flour, rice and protein. The ship belongs to a Spanish charity Open Arms. Where the ship will dock in Gaza has not been disclosed.

The mission was largely funded by the United Arab Emirates. and is being organized by the US based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK). The goal is to establish a route of boats and barges stocked with meals that will continuously go to Gaza. This project is in addition to a US plan to construct and operate a floating pier close to the Gaza coast to allow swift delivery of humanitarian aid. WCK has said it will create a landing jetty in Gaza with material from destroyed buildings and rubble. There are an additional 500 tons of aid amassed in Cyprus that will also be sent to Gaza.

