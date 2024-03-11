Fear of China, Russia and Iran is Driving Weapons Sales: Report

The aggressive postures of disruptive states drove arms sales in Europe, the Middle East and Asia during the past five years. Russia’s war in Ukraine contributed to a doubling of arms purchases in Europe in 2019-23 relative to 2014-18, with Ukraine becoming the largest regional importer and fourth-largest in the world. Arms exports to Asia made up the largest single chunk globally – 37 percent – with United States allies Japan, Australia and India leading the buying spree. This was largely driven by the fear of China’s ambitions. US allies Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia also led purchases in the Middle East, which accounted for 30 percent of global imports. Western allies are the biggest arms exporters, with the United States at the top.

